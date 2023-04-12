King Charles stirs up 'real fears' over safety with Coronation outfit complaint

King Charles has reportedly stirred up concern among royal aides after allegedly complaining about his Coronation robes, as per Mirror UK.
The monarch is gearing up for his Coronation on May 6, which is touted to be a historic once-in-a-generation occasion for the royals, and is said to be practicing for the big day with Queen Consort Camilla.
As per sources cited by the outlet, “The King and Queen Consort have been diligently practicing their roles in a mock-up Abbey, specially built inside Buckingham Palace.”
It is at these mock coronation practices that King Charles reportedly commented on how ‘heavy’ the coronation robes were, prompting many royal aides to fear for his safety, with some worried that he would ‘stumble’ while walking to the Chairs of State after being crowned.
It is pertinent to note that a monarch must wear multiple royal robes through out the coronation ceremony, each having its own importance; King Charles is expected to wear the Imperial Robe after his crowning.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles big event alone
