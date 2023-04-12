Harry, Meghan’s interview with Oprah took relationship with Royals to ‘chilling new low’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which they made startling claims about the Royals took things to a “chilling new low” with the family.

In his new book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Robert Jobson penned that the bombshell interview completely shattered their bond with the Royals.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex claimed that a senior member of the family had questions about the skin colour of their then unborn child Prince Archie.

Also, they also talked about how the Suits alum struggled to adjust in the Royal family while she had suicidal thoughts but was rejected any kind of help.

“In the aftermath [of the interview], William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed,” Jobson wrote.

“Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles.

“Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings.”