Buckingham palace 'pleased' to confirm Meghan Markle won't attend King Charles Coronation?

Buckingham Palace has left royal fans and experts baffled by revealing the big news about Prince Harry's plan to attend the King Charles Coronation before the Duke himself.

The palace announced on Wednesday that Harry will attend his father's big event alone, while his wife Meghan Markle remains behind in California with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet.



Meghan's absence may deeply be felt by her husband Harry, but it will surely make things a little easier for other royals.



Buckingham palace has seemingly expressed their feelings about Meghan's absence at the landmark ceremony in their message of announcement by using the word "pleased".

The palace, according to some, is pleased that Meghan won't be attending King Charles and Camilla's crowning ceremony as it could be little troublesome for royals to stop them doing stunts.

There are speculations that King Charles has asked his son not to bring the Duchess with him as the senior royals think she allegedly drove a wedge between them and Harry.

It is worth mentioning here that Harry reportedly missed seeing his grandmother before she died last September after bickering with the royal family over whether or not Meghan could fly north with him.

The Duke's demands he made in the hours before the death of his grandmother "shocked" the royals, according to a new book.

He had been in the UK by chance to attend the WellChild Awards, when the monarch suddenly fell ill, but he could not arrive to say goodbye to the Queen.

According to the Mail, the Duke had decided not to fly up to Scotland with his brother and uncles after a disagreement over his wife, Meghan. When Harry insisted that she should accompany him, it was his father who told him she couldn't come.



Now, according to critics, it seems as the palace is "pleased" to announce that Meghan is not accompanying his husband to the UK.