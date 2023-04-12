Buckingham Palace unveils Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's coronation plan

Prince Harry will attend King Charles coronation, but Meghan Markle will not be the part of celebrations, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex will travel to the UK to witness King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation on may 6 without Meghan Markle, as the Duchess will stay in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.



"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," they said in the statement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie has also shared the news on his Twitter account.

The royal biographer added: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

The Duchess of Sussex is staying in California with her two children, where they'll celebrate their eldest Prince Archie's birthday during the coronation weekend.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III — but Meghan Markle will not be by his side.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.