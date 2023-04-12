King Charles ‘cant put up’ with Prince Harry ‘spreading stain on his reign’

File Footage

Experts believe King Charles is now desperate to decrease the scope of Prince Harry’s destructive powers.



These claims and warnings have been issued by royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson.

He began the conversation while admitting, “The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level.”



While “The King is said not to be in favour, but other senior Royals are less indulgent.”

According to Newsweek “Ultimately, despite Charles's enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy.”

“At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope.”