Prince William facing off against King Charles: ‘Wants nothing to do with a disgrace’

File Footage

Prince William reportedly wants nothing to do with the ‘disgraced royals’, and is in tiffs with King Charles over it.



These revelations have been made by royal expert and commentator Daneila Elser.

According to a report by the Daily Star, she believes, “While the King had clearly acquiesced to the Duke of Yorking being a part of things, it was painfully clear that William wanted nothing to do with his uncle.”



“As shots of Charles, with Andrew prominently right behind him, flashed about the internet, the Waleses did not end up in a single frame with the disgraced, dud of a duke.”

“Clearly, father and son have differing views about handling the ongoing mess that is the unemployed former trade ambassador, which bodes badly for the future.”