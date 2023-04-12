Prince Harry’s ‘newfound career’ at risk: ‘It would be a very unwise move’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning regarding the Coronation, and how ‘unwise’ it will be for him to not attend because its “the one thing that makes him of interest.”



PR expert and Go Up's Chief Executive Edward Coram-James made these revelations.

His revelations were shared during an interview with Express UK.



There, he said, “If the Sussexes do no-show, it will put distance between Harry and the concept of Royalty in the public perception.”

“And, as the public have thus far tuned into his Podcast, docuseries and book largely due to his royalty, if the public stop thinking of him as Royal, then he loses the one thing that makes him of interest to the major streaming platforms, and thus his newfound career. It would be a very unwise move.”