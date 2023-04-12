R Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayathara to feature in upcoming sports film 'The Test'

Raashii Khanna also joins the star cast of 'Test', reports

R Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayathara are all set to star together in Sasikanth's directorial debut film Test.

Earlier today, the makers dropped the first motion poster of the film while announcing that the shoot has begun.

With the poster, one can get an idea that the film is going to be a sports drama based on cricket. Meanwhile, the video poster gives also has an audio in the background where oen can hear a ball hitting on a bat while the crowd cheers.

Test motion poster has immediately caught attention on social media. Further details regarding the film will be released soon.

This is for the first time the best three talents of the south Indian cinema are collaborating in a film together. Reportedly, Raashi Khanna has also signed the film for a vital role.

Backed by Y Not Studios, Test will also mark as the third on-screen collaboration of Madhavan and Siddharth after Rang De Basanti and Aayutha Ezhuthu.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to play a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Meanwhile, R Madhavan has a biopic film Miracle Man G D Naidu in the pipeline. Siddharth will be seen in Indian 2 directed by Kamall Haasan, reports Pinkvilla