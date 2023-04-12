Rihanna delights millions of fans after leaving them disappointed

Pop star Rihanna has delighted her millions of fans with rare sweet photos of son enjoying his first Easter days after she left them disappointed.



The Diamonds singer took to Instagram and shared the photos of her 10-month-old kid as the songstress prepares for baby number two.

She also posted images of her son finding Easter eggs while in a playpen full of real-life bunnies.

Rihanna shared the pics with caption, “Look at heeeeee!!!!”

The photos have received millions of views within no time.

Georgina Rodríguez, Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz and Lindsay Lohan have also showered love on Rihanna and Rocky’s son by pressing the heart button on her Instagram posts.

The Umbrella singer, 35 shared the pictures days after she left her fans disappointed by reportedly pulling out of Glastonbury festival this summer due to pregnancy.