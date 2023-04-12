Princess Eugenie ‘wary about mingling’ with royals amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton

Princess Eugenie appeared "wary about mingling" with other family members, hinting at ‘divisions’ in the British royals as she joined the family on Easter Sunday with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
The claim has been made by body language expert Judi James.
Speaking to Express UK, per OK, Judi James believes Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby, may have hinted at "natural divisions" in the royal family.
The expert further said Eugenie appeared "wary about mingling" with other family members.
Judi James said: "In the middle, and very separate, were Eugenie and Jack. Eugenie's mouth was clamped and pulled down at the corners and she wore an unhappy-looking frown.
"She is so often the one organising and steering her own family group at formal events like this, but here she looked wary about mingling at all."
Judi’s claim comes amid reports Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly fueled tension with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
Palace confirms Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles' coronation, will stay with her children in the US
Maya Jama finally breaks her silence regarding Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours
Victoria Beckham 'hates' seeing social media users troll her son Brooklyn Beckham over his cooking skills, source
King Charles has stirred up concern among royal aides after allegedly complaining about his Coronation robes
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles big event alone
King Charles' coronation could end in disaster, with royal aides left worrying over planning delays weeks before the...