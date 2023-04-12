Adam Milne eyes World Cup via performance against Pakistan

In the much-awaited tour of Pakistan, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne is eyeing the ICC World Cup in India later this year by performing well in the limited-overs series with the Green Shirts.
This is the first time in his international career that the right-armer, who has played 42 ODIs and 38 T20Is, is touring Pakistan.
"I'd love to be a part of the World Cup team. The Pakistan one-dayers are obviously a good test in sub-continent conditions, so if you can perform there then you put yourself in with a chance to get picked which I'd love to do," Milne said in an interview with Radio New Zealand.
Milne who suffered multiple injuries, achilles and hamstring, in the recent past is focusing on one game at a time in a bid to reestablish himself in the international arena.
"I've had a bit of a past with injuries so it's definitely one game at a time for me,” he said.
"I'm just trying to enjoy playing for New Zealand and so the tour of Pakistan will hopefully give me that opportunity. I'm just trying to keep on top of the body, keep it strong and healthy.
"The more I play games the more consistent my bowling gets so it's just trying to find those ways to keep me on the park…it's just about being smart with my body.”
The Black Caps arrived in Lahore on Tuesday and will begin training on April 13 ahead of the series.
T20I: Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner
ODI: Tom Latham (c), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner
T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir
Vamika is wearing an adorable pink and white swimsuit with her hair tied in a cute ponytail
"Powering through in my power suit with no sleep," Sania Mirza captions her post
The players will rest for two days before starting their practice on April 13
Wahab Riaz and Pernia Khan - Twitter/@Sports_BoardPBPakistan's top-ranked table tennis player, Pernia Khan,...
Gul underlines importance of carefully managing the workload of fast bowlers so that they remain in optimal physical...
Charges led to Michael Irvin's removal from the NFL Network's panel and Super Bowl week coverage, leaving him out of...