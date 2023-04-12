Swara Bhasker on her marriage with Fahad Ahmad: 'We don’t know what’s going to happen'

Swara Bhasker is currently working on film 'Mrs Falani'

Actress Swara Bhasker speaks about her marriage with Fahad Ahmad, says she is willing to put in the effort.

Recently, Swara appeared on the cover of Brides Today. While talking to the magazine, she revealed that her and Fahad are two people trying to navigate life. The duo hopes that they will be able to hold each other even through tough times.

She stated: "Earlier, I equated love with chemistry and, of course, that’s important; but now, for me, commitment is the greatest act of love. Fahad and I are just two people trying to navigate life... Life is very long, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but, hopefully, we’ll be able to hold each other’s hand and get through it; even the tough moments."

"I am very realistic. I don’t have any delusions about 'grand love'. I think love is something you need to work on on an everyday basis. It’s something that you invest in on an everyday basis, and it’s hard...it takes time. But I am willing to give it time, and that’s my way of showing commitment. I am willing to put in the effort", concluded the Tanu Weds Manu actress.

Bhaskar and Ahmad tied the knot in court on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. Later, they hosted their grand wedding reception on March 19.

On the work front, Swara Bhaskar is shooting for upcoming film Mrs Falani nowadys. She was last seen in film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, reports Indiatoday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________