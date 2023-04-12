'The Last of Us' star reacts to spinoff speculations

The Last of Us actor Melanie Lynskey has put a stop to speculations about her efforts to get a spinoff show for her character.
The speculation was followed by a recent interview which set off a flurry of reports; when she was asked about 'pitching' an origin story for Kathleen, she responded it "would be really interesting", and she would be well up for it.
Replying to a Twitter fan, the 45-year-old clarified that she didn't pitch the show to the showrunners, adding she would do the series if offered.
"No!! It is a very misleading headline!" she told the fan. "A sweet person on a press line asked would I do an origin story for her, and what am I going to do, say no?
I said sure of course! I'd do anything Craig Mazin asked me to do, is the answer. I certainly didn't 'pitch' this idea how mortifying [sic]," she tweeted.
Lynskey donned a stony rebel chief Kathleen character in the HBO video game adaptation.
The Last of Us garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling, music, and acting.
