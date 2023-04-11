Chrissy Teigen shares gorgeous snaps from Venice date night with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen dropped jaws as she shared some stunning snaps from her date night in Venice with husband John Legend and left fans gushing over it.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, took to her Instagram handle and flaunted her gorgeous curves as she got ready for a romantic date night out with her husband.

In the series of pictures, Teigen and John were seen posing in an elevator and then on a balcony, dressed in chic black jacket.

Teigen paired a sequin mini skirt with a sheer skirt to her glam look. She finished off her stunning look with heels and a chic updo.

“Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy,” Teigen wrote in the caption. Legend responded with a string of heart-eyes emoticons and declared, "I love a date night."

Seinfeld fans were quick to get the reference, given that Sue Ellen Mischke (played by Brenda Strong).

Teigen and John, who share their three children — 6-year-old Luna, 4-year-old Miles and 3-month-old Esti — spent some quality time together on their family vacation to Europe.