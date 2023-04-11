Peter Andre supports Leonardo DiCaprio over his age-gap relationships

Peter Andre talked in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships with girls younger than him while he compared them to his own marriage to Emily MacDonagh.

The English-Australian singer has no issues with Titanic actor’s huge age gap with his dates as he said that age doesn’t matter if two people are happy together.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio was linked to Maya Jama after sources claimed that they are enjoying their time together after going on multiple dates.

However, the rumours were not true as DiCaprio has turned down the speculations himself, as per multiple outlets.

Discussing his possible romance with Jama, Andre said DiCaprio’s couple with her “would be one hell of a power couple.”

"Although she’s 28, 20 years his junior, you can't help but admit that Leo looks awesome," he wrote for OK! Magazine.

"As you all know, Emily and I have been together for nearly 11 years and have known each other for 13 years,” the television personality added.

"Even though she is younger than me, I don’t think age matters as we are so happy together!"