Prince Harry waiting for King Charles nod to reveal his coronation plans?

Prince Harry, who is yet to confirm whether he would attend King Charles III’s coronation, is reportedly waiting for his father's response to his alleged demands to attend the landmark ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been invited to the coronation, which is just weeks away now, with the nation set to unite in celebration of Charles and Camilla's official crowning on May 6.

The King's historic event will be attended by almost all members of the royal family and dignitaries from all over the world as well as a whole host of famous faces. But the one question everybody still has is whether the Sussexes might travel to the UK to celebrate the King's day even though the deadline for RSVPs has already passed.



And the celebrations will continue across the weekend, with an extra bank holiday on May 8, and a special Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, which will air on the BBC on Sunday, May 7.



The couple, who have so far remained quiet, could soon reveal their decision regarding their attendance to the event.

A source close to the California-based couple has claimed that "Harry is waiting for a positive response to his requests to the Palace before taking any decision as he and his wife Meghan Markle have many questions about how the event will work."



There reportedly held lengthy discussion with the Firm in this regard. A royal source told GB News: "All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work. It is such a historical event and it’s hoped that Archie and Lilibet and their parents will be there."

However, previous reports suggest that the couple were being ‘factored into the planning’ of the ceremony, with a source telling the Daily Mail: "The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance."

Even the bookies have got in on the act, with Coral cutting its odds to 1-3 that Harry and Meghan will attend the event as of the end of March, dropping from 4-5 earlier in the month.

Harry's relationship with his royal relatives has remained troubled after the publication of the Prince’s autobiography Spare in January of this year.