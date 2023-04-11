Australian parliament approves new title for King Charles

Australian parliament announces new title for King Charles

Australian parliament has approved new title for King Charles ahead of his coronation in May amid reports he will ‘inevitably’ be axed as country's head of state.



According to a report by the New Idea, King Charles will be now referred to as ‘the sovereign’ in South Australia’s parliament.

Moving forward, the Lower House will refer to King Charles as ‘the sovereign’ rather than ‘His Majesty’.

The changes were supported both by the government and coalition opposition.

The Daily Mail, per New Idea, quoted the government spokesperson as saying the changes will “modernise the parliamentary workplace.”

Earlier, Australia’s new high commissioner to London Stephen Smith had warned that King Charles will ‘inevitably’ be axed as Australia's head of state.

According to Mirror UK, Stephen Smith, who recently moved to UK, warned it is "inevitable" that Australia will abolish the monarchy and King Charles as head of state.

King Charles is head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.