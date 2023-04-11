Kate Middleton ditches royal tradition for her fashion rules?

Kate Middleton attracted massive likes and hearts she made a bold beauty statement at Easter service April 9.

Prince William's wife looked ethereal in an electrifying royal blue coat dress that she paired with an equally eye-catching manicure, as she painted her nails a bright cherry red.



The Princess of Wales appeared to forge her own fashion rules with her bold red manicure during the service, breaking the tradition as it was a huge no-no in the past.

Kate's surprising style move marked the first time she's worn the crimson shade since joining the royal family after tying the knot to Prince William in 2011.



To elevate her looks, the 41-year-old mother-of-three completed her outfit with a matching blue clutch, fascinator hat, sapphire earrings and nude pumps, twining with her husband and their three kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Kate's appearance sparked reactions that some began to speculate as she broke the royal tradition for her fashion rules.



However, there's no official rule about how the royals can paint their nails, it's believed they follow a general guideline. But, some fans speculated that Kate was apparently giving a new challenge to Meghan with her stunning appearance and fashion sense.