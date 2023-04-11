Bhavana Panday reveals Ananya's relationship secret amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur

Bhavana Panday also reveals how she prepared Ananya for fo showbiz

Amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday shares her daughter's relationship secret.

Nowadays, there are rumours of Ananya dating the Ashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur. amid these rumours, mother Bhavana spilled beans about daughter's personal life.

She stated: “The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I’d rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative."

She further revealed how she prepared the Liger actress for becoming a part of the film industry.

“I also told her that whether you are at your highest of highs or lowest of lows, keep your feet firmly on the ground. As for professional advice, I don’t think it is my place because I’ve not been an actor. So I could only give her advice in terms of being a good human being."

Ananya Panday daughter of famous actor Chunky Panday is all set feature in her next film Dream Girl 2 alongside National Award winning star Ayushmann Khurrana, reports News18.