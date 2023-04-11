Kim Kardashian 'honoured' to work in 'American Horror Story' alongside Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian sent her fans wild with announcement that she will be starring in the upcoming season 12 of American Horror Story alongside Emma Roberts.

An insider told US Weekly that the reality TV megastar is “excited” but a “bit nervous” over the “amazing opportunity” to work alongside some of the most talented people in the industry.

“Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS,” the source said. “It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises.”

“She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up,” the insider added.

The Skims founder role in the horror anthology series was a “hard secret to keep,” the insider dished, but revealed that she is excited for people to see her take on the challenge.

“She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role. Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next-level,” the source continued.

Ryan Murphy talked about the decision to cast Kardashian in the season 12 of the hit show to The Hollywood Reporter, saying he and Roberts are “excited” to collaborate with her on this project.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”