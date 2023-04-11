Piers Morgan advises King Charles to delay his coronation?

Former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has taken another dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they ‘still haven’t decided’ over King Charles coronation.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to the historic event despite their criticism on royal family, however, the California-based family has not yet confirmed whether they will attend.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan mocked the couple saying, “If Harry/Meghan ‘still haven’t decided’ if they will grace the Coronation with their vitally important presence, then King Charles must obviously delay it until they can find room in their very busy schedules.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed last month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."