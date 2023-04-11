Pakistan's top table-tennis player thanks Wahab Riaz for Ramadan sports series

Wahab Riaz (L) and Pernia Khan (R) - Twitter/@Sports_BoardPB

Pakistan's top-ranked table tennis player, Pernia Khan, expressed her gratitude towards Wahab Riaz, the sports adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, for successfully arranging a highly competitive sports series.

As a two-time bronze medallist in the junior South Asian Federation (SAF) games, Pernia acknowledged the significance of the Ramadan sports series organised by the Sports Board of Punjab (SBP) under Wahab's supervision.

During an interview, Pernia elaborated that tournaments such as these will prove to be advantageous for athletes in the long run. She also hopes that such events will become a regular feature.

"After a very long time, I am playing in such a high-class tournament," said Pernia. "I would like to appreciate the organisers and want such tournaments to take place regularly," she added.

Pernia has qualified for the final of singles event. She is hopeful for not only winning singles but also the upcoming doubles event. "I have qualified for the final of singles event. It is a tough competition and all national-level athletes are participating," she shared.

The national athlete credited her parents for their help throughout. "My parents are always supportive. Due to them, I am here today. I want to make them proud always," she asserted.

In conclusion, Pernia, while sharing her future goals, said she wants to represent Pakistan in Paris Olympics 2024.

"My target is Paris Olympics 2024. A lot of hardwork is needed for that. I am confident that I will make it to the mega event," she concluded.