Prince Harry knew Camilla sacrificed step kids for 'PR altar'

Prince Harry had his share of concerns as Camilla prepared to become his step mother.

Back in 2005, when King Charles prepared to tie the knot with his longtime ladylove, Harry experienced a range of emotions.

He pens: "I didn’t relish losing a second parent, and I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. But I saw Pa’s smile and it was hard to argue with that, and harder still to deny the cause: Camilla."

Harry adds: "I wanted so many things, but I was surprised to discover at their wedding that one of the things I wanted most, still, was for my father to be happy. In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?"