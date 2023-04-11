Prince Harry accused of ‘swearing’ at King Charles over money

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly ‘swore’ at his father, King Charles, over the phone while arguing over money, a new book has claimed.



Noted royal author Robert Jobson, in his latest book titled Our King: Charles III, explored the deteriorating relationship between Charles and his son Prince Harry, and claimed that the monarch was left worn out by Harry’s demands for money despite leaving the royal family.

As per Jobson, Prince Harry remained in close contact with the late Queen Elizabeth, who herself was ‘troubled’ by his complains and told him to contact his father, then Prince Charles, instead.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father,” Jobson wrote in his book.

The author further claimed: “Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds.

"When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank,” Jobson also revealed.

Jobson, however, also assured that while Charles was taken aback by his son’s words, he continues to harbour ‘enduring love for his son’, and that he “fights the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s corner in conversations with aides.”