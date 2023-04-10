Onir lends support to Priyanka Chopra

Filmmaker Onir backed Priyanka Chopra's latest statement against Bollywood discriminatory treatment, noting that everyone knows the truth.

The Shab filmmaker said, "A truth everyone is aware… once in a while the discourse surfaces and then the world goes back to the same practices and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to "outsider" newcomers.

While those successful get cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest… keep trying to break the wall with studios/ platforms/financiers of how to become 'viable'."



Speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, the megastar revealed that some people's behaviour forced her to leave the industry.

The actor added that she was "being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."