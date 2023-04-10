Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's new plan revealed amid split rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who reportedly split a few weeks ago, will remain friends even after giving a break to their romantic journey.

Swift and Alwyn's relationship has been a stuff for rumours mongers since they first linked romantically in 2016.

However, a source close to the singer confirmed the news to CNN saying "Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends."

Swift, who keeps her private life mostly under wraps, recently left fans stunned as she revealed on her Instagram that "Lavender Haze," a song from her 2022 album "Midnights," is about Alwyn.

The singing sensation said when you’re in a lavender haze of love, "you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

The "Don't Blame Me" hitmaker also responded to the weird rumours' about her relationship with the Alwyn, saying: "Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

In 2019, the couple sparked speculations about their engagement when the singer fans picked up on some bridal-leaning lyrics in “Lover,” the title track off the album she released that year.



Reacting to the reports, the British actor told WSJ Magazine in 2022. "If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins."

Alwyn added: "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say."