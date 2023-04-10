Jason Momoa being considered to play villain in SRK, Salman's 'Pathaan vs Tiger'

Jason Momoa's role has not been confirmed by the makers of 'Pathaan vs Tiger'

Reportedly, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is being considered to featue as villain in Shah Rukh Khan and Salmaa Khan's forthcoming two-hero film Pathaan vs Tiger.

DNA India revealed that a tweet has been making rounds on internet claiming Jason to be the villain in YRF next spy universe film.

The tweet read: “As per early discussions in #Yrf the production house and #SiddharthAnand are planning to bring on board a big time Hollywood star as the main villain of #TigerVsPathaan movie of #SRK and #SalmanKhan , the name currently discussed is of Aquaman #JasonMomoa for this role."

The unofficial news has made fans go crazy. They came forward to express their enthusiasm and excitement over this big news.

One of them wrote: “If this is true, toh bhai gazab ho jayega." Meanwhile, another wrote: “This is going to be epic! Can’t wait to see the charisma of #JasonMomoa on the big screen alongside powerhouse actors #SRK and #SalmanKhan. The hype for #TigerVsPathaan just skyrocketed! #Yrf #SiddharthAnand."

On the other hand, some social media users have mixed reactions as they are suggesting some other names who will be fit for the role.“Henry Cavill would be a better choice."

Another netizen commented: “Amir khan is a good choice. Him having dangal body and raw unique look. Amir being main universe villain will be cherry on the top. If not him than Yash his swag is amazing."

Earlier today, Etimes claimed that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are expected to feature in Pathaan vs Tiger, reports News18.