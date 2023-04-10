Charles wants Harry to attend Coronation, not having him 'would be worse' for Palace

File Footage

King Charles wants his son Prince Harry at his Coronation to show the world he's wishing for his "prodigal son to return" to the family.



Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo blasted Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for not confirming their plans regarding the upcoming historic event.

He said that the new monarch really wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be at the ceremony because not having them “would be worse” for the Palace.

"Well, the view from the Palace seems to be that having them not attend is worse than actually having them attend," the expert said.

"Now opinions may differ on whether that is right or not, but certainly there's no precedent for the son of a King not attending.

"I think the King wants to basically be seen to be always open, you know, wishing for his prodigal son to return,” he added.

"You know, he is the head of the head of the Church of England and nothing could be more Christian than to always have a door open.

"But this really does just deflect so much from what should be an occasion for building national unity, building a sense of social cohesion through street parties and so forth.

"And yet, rather than focusing on what it means to be British and the important role of the coronation in our constitution, we're instead being distracted by these tedious sort of typical title tattle stories.”

Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that Harry will come to the Coronation alone leaving behind the Suits alum with the children.

Moreover, it is expected that the California-based royal couple will announce their plans about Charles’ big day in a few days.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has," a source told The Times.