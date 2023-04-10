Jennifer Aniston once sent fans wild with her hilarious stunt

Jennifer Aniston, who rose to prominence with her iconic role Rachel Green in 'Friends', once left fans in shock with her hilarious stunt during lockdown.

The Murder Mystery 2 star's fans went crazy after seeing new look of their beloved actress who had turned into male alter-ego Richard Green during a viral gender face swap challenge in 2020.



Aniston sent her fans wild when she took on the challenge of a bizarre makeover. She was looking almost unrecognisable in the photo that went viral.



A fashion magazine shared the results of Aniston’s amazing stunt, looking smashing in her male transformation. The magazine reported that several celebrities did the same including Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The actress partook in the viral gender face swap challenge during the lockdown and stunned everyone with her incredible look.

Aniston, who shot to fame after her character Rachel Green from the hit sitcom - received massive comments as the face swap challenge kept everyone entertained during the lockdown.

The actress recently said she's taking care of Adam Sandler on the set of 'Murder Mystery 2' by giving him smoothies and Chinese herbs when he was exhausted: 'I'm like the mobile pharmacy'.

Aniston and Sandler, in the new Netflix sequel, reprised their roles as the murder-solving married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz as they are entangled in a new mystery.