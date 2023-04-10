'The Mandalorian' director Jon Favreau answers whether new 'Star Wars' movie will feature Grogu

LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that they have made three new Star Wars movies including a movie directed by The Mandalorian director Dave Filoni.

Set in a time between the prequel and sequel trilogies, just like The Mandalorian, Filoni's movie will explore the "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic".

Filoni's film seeks to bring together many characters and stories from the an assortment of shows – but will they feature fan favourite Grogu aka Baby Yoda?

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Favreau and Filoni teased whether or not Grogu would be making an appearance on the big screen.

"I don't know what I can talk about yet," Favreau said. "But certainly everything is being discussed."

"We don't know a lot, that's right. Yes, it's by design, honestly – because it's something George Lucas always chose not to reveal too much of and I think it's a part of what makes the character of Yoda still so special and unique. So we have chosen to honour that to this point."

When asked if he would like to further investigate Grogu's parentage Filoni said: "No, I don't think so. Not for me. Mando's his family."