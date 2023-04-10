Chrissy Teigen, John Legend spend Easter holiday with family on Italian getaway

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend - along with their cute family wished their fans a happy Easter holiday from their Italian getaway.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and the singer, 44, shared glimpses from their beautiful Spring Break vacation in Venice on Instagram.

Celebrating the Easter holiday, the couple shared a beautiful family click featuring their three kids — daughters Esti Maxine, 3 months, and Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

Teigen posted the photos with the caption, “Happy Easter from us and our a-dees! ”

The pictures showcased the family sightseeing Venice hot spots, including a gondola ride and a cute snap of baby Esti getting along in a game of Uno.

A day earlier, Teigen also explained Venice’s romantic importance in her and Legend’s relationship.

“John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids,” she wrote alongside several cute pics of the family together.

“It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night.”

“We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve,” she recalled. “Who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own.”