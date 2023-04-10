AR Rahman is all set to collaborate with Ram Charan for the first time ever

Ram Charan is currently shooting for 'Game Changer' with Kiara Advani

Music composer AR Rahman will most likely collaborate with RRR star Ram Charan for his next film, RC 16.

Ram's popularity is nowayds touching the skies after the huge success of blockbuster film RRR. All his new film announcements are being received by the audience with great energy and enthusiasm.

Directed by Buchi Babu, Charan's next film is going to mark as his first collaboration with one of the most extremely talented music composers of India, Rahman. However, these are just the reports for now; the official announcemnet is yet to be made.

RRR actor's next film is supposedly going to be a village based film. The production of the film will commence from September after the actor is done shooting for Game Changer.

On the work front, the 40-years old actor was recently spotted in song Yentamma from Salman Khan's upcoming action-packed film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He danced on the fun track with Salman and Daggubati Venkatesh.

At present, Ram Charan is busy working on Shankar's Game Changer along with actress Kiara Advani, reports Pinkvilla.