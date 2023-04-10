Harry, Meghan showing the world how ‘self-centered’ they’re with ‘shameful publicity ploy’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for not announcing their coronation plans by royal expert who says the couple is confusing the event with a “soap opera” which is evident by their tactics.



Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “confusing the coronation with Coronation Street.”

He slammed the California-based royal couple for showing the world how “childish” and “self-centered” they are by stealing the attention away from a “important constitutional and ceremonial event.”

"It's absolutely rude,” Heydel-Mankoo said of the duo’s decision to not disclose their coronation plans. "This whole entire will they or won't they drama is actually getting really tedious now.”

"That is precisely what the King and the Royal Family don't need. I think, Harry and Meghan seem to be confusing the coronation with Coronation Street because this isn't a soap opera.

"This is a hugely important constitutional and ceremonial event, not just for Britain or the British people, but for all of the Commonwealth realms, including Australia."

Further bashing the California-based royal couple, the expert said, "Harry and Meghan, through all of this I think, are just showing the world how childish, self centred and self obsessed they are.”

"It's actually, I think, a shameful publicity ploy by and they're milking this for all it is worth,” he added.

"They know that essentially with their distance from the Royal Family they're becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large, increasingly irrelevant. This is a way to keep them in the headlines and on the front pages.

"It actually makes them seem to be powerful with the Royal Family seemingly trying to entice them over the pond,” he stated. "But, this is really quite narcissistic because at the end of the day, this is about celebrating the King. All attention must be on the monarchy and on the King."