When Joe Alwyn spoke about 'private' relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift kept mum during the initial years of their romance.

While the couple has broken up now, fans are recalling the time Favourite actor spoke about his laid back love story with Taylor.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2018, Alwyn said: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things.”

“I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” he told the media at the time.

The duo, however, had worked together on various songs later, confessing their love for one another.