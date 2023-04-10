When Joe Alwyn spoke about 'private' relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift kept mum during the initial years of their romance.
While the couple has broken up now, fans are recalling the time Favourite actor spoke about his laid back love story with Taylor.
Speaking to British Vogue in 2018, Alwyn said: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things.”
“I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” he told the media at the time.
The duo, however, had worked together on various songs later, confessing their love for one another.
Prince Harry often visited Africa during his teenage years
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated each other for seven years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating six years ago
Brooklyn Beckham to Nicola Peltz: "I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous...
The coming 18 months reportedly include plans by Meghan Markle to divorce Prince Harry
Royal expert flays Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for allege attempt to steal King Charles coronation thunder