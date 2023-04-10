Prince Harry recalls first thought he had after looking at Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry is touching upon the moment he was absolutely taken aback by Chelsy Davy.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he could not resist calling the entrepreneur after recalling their first meeting at the Berkshire Polo Club.

He pens: “I’d met someone years earlier, a girl from South Africa. At the Berkshire Polo Club. Chelsy. I remembered her being… Different. I went through my phone, found her number. Give her a call, Marko said. Really? Why not? To my shock, the number worked. And she answered. Stammering, I reminded her who I was, said I was in her town, wondered if she might like to come over… She sounded unsure.”

Chelsy then asked Harry if she could bring her girlfriend along.

Harry recalls replying: “Of course! The more the merrier.”

He continues: “Hours later, there she was, sailing through the door. Turned out, my memory hadn’t lied. She was…different.”