Kareena Kapoor's Easter Celebration with Kids Turns into Adorable Bunny Extravaganza!

Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn into little bunnies for Easter

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated Easter with her little ones, Taimur and Jehangir. The doting mother took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures of her kids dressed as little bunnies, and fans couldn't get enough of them.

In the pictures, Taimur and Jehangir can be seen sporting white bunny ears and cute little tails, while their mother Kareena wore a white dress with bunny ears on her head. The trio looked absolutely adorable as they posed for the camera.

Kareena captioned the post, "My Easter bunnies" which garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrities alike. Several Bollywood stars, including Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were quick to shower love and compliments on the post.





This isn't the first time that Kareena has shared pictures of her little ones on social media. The actress often takes to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her personal life, and fans cannot get enough of her adorable family moments.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more such pictures and updates from Kareena's family, and it is safe to say that Taimur and Jehangir are the new social media stars in town.