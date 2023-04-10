King Charles risks facing ‘grave consequences’ in a major trap

King Charles is reportedly at risk of facing “grave consequences” amid fears he’s wound up in a ‘major trap’.
These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.
He believes, “On days like this oh how I long for the calm, unwavering and timeless certainty of the late great Queen Elizabeth II to guide the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth through the process of modernisation without giving in to the destructive forces who simply want to tear it all down.”
According to GB News, “The king has fallen into The Guardian’s trap and I fear it could have grave consequences.”
For those unversed, The Guardian’s accusations have come as part of ‘incendiary articles’ with the headlines against King Charles, an example being the Firm’s past links to the slave trade.
