Meghan Markle ‘faces being reminded over and over again of just how far they’ve fallen’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of “being reminded over and over again of just how far they have fallen.”



These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “While it has not been confirmed, at this stage, it seems increasingly likely that non-working members of the King’s family will be excluded, thus giving rise to the wonderfully ridiculous image of at least one prince, a duchess and two princesses being forced to travel to the Palace via minibus. Toot toot!”



She also went on to add, “Which is to say, should the Sussexes go to the coronation they face being reminded over and over again of just how far they have fallen in less time than it has taken for Princess Anne to finish that one can of Busy Gal hairspray; from star billing to random Kent cousin territory.”