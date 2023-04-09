Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making own ‘lives a tad more difficult’

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a “serious mess territory and there do not seem to be any good options, for anyone involved” which are not headache-y.



These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “This is serious mess territory and there do not seem to be any good options, for anyone involved, not least those headache-y, fretting Palace staffers trying to work out the blasted seating chart.”



“However, there is another possible interpretation of Harry and Meghan having yet to click ‘yeah’ or ‘nay’ on their Palace invite: They are toying with the Palace. Which again, would make sense.”

“When in January Harry was busy giving all those pouty TV interviews to sell Spare, he made clear that he wants his family to come to the table and maybe even do some mea culpa-ing.”

“We all know how the Palace responded: By doing nothing. No statement, no even vague admission, no concessions and certainly no hugs.”

“Charles, Camilla, William and Kate just got on with their day jobs of making trips to the Home Counties to feign interest in produce markets and press a bit of plebeian flesh.”

“Therefore, if Harry and Meghan, their Netflix and Spare sallies having failed to bring the Palace to the negotiating table or to heel, might fancy making various royal mandarins and HRHs lives a tad more difficult, we’d get it.”