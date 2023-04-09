Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ now ranks among the most streamed albums on Spotify

The record was previously held by the iconic band The Beatles along with Michael Jackson

American singer Taylor Swift's album Midnights now ranks among the 100 most streamed albums in Spotify history. She also previously broke the Spotify record for the most streamed album in a single day.

She released her tenth studio album towards the end of 2022 and went on to break several records soon after. She became the first-ever artist to occupy all top ten spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The record was previously held by the iconic band The Beatles along with Michael Jackson.

The singer is currently in the middle of her long-awaited Eras tour where she performs songs from all of her albums and dives into each album’s concept.