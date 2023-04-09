Prince William, Kate Middleton making Coronation moves so George will ‘have no regrets’

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly deciding to have Prince George ‘front and center’ for King Charles’ Coronation to curb any future regrets.



These claims and revelations have been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with The Mirror.

The conversation arose once Ms Seward admitted, “Like his father at the same age, Prince George is shy in public.”

“You can see from the way he holds his head and obviously doesn't enjoy the attention that his young royal role brings to him.”

“I was surprised therefore when it was announced that he had been chosen to be the youngest of four of his grandfather's pages at the Coronation in May.”

“Along with three other boys, all of whom are over two years older and a little more sophisticated than George, he is holding the King's robes on Coronation Day.”

“It is not a difficult task, but it means George will be centre stage with the eyes of the world on him for the length of the procession along the nave of the abbey.”

“He will also be dressed in a flamboyant outfit that is probably itchy, tight and uncomfortable and might feel just a bit self-conscious in the frills and flounces of the pages uniform. His friends will probably tease him about it too.”

“Both William and Catherine have thought carefully about exposing George to this. But after much discussion with him, they all agreed he would regret it if he didn't do it.”

“It is his destiny after all to be part of many royal occasions in the future. And he will feel proud to be the youngest person taking part in the historic ceremony.”

“His grandfather is King and as his first grandchild, George should definitely have a role to play.”