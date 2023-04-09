Neetu Kapoor's mysterious post regarding 'marriage' targets Katrina Kaif?

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated each other for almost seven years

Neetu Kapoor drops a cyptic post about marriage on instagram that made fans beleive that the actress indirectly attacked Katrina Kaif.

Neetu shared a post that read: “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

For those unversed, her son Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated each other for some time. They have been co-actors in numerous films like; Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jagga Jasoos and Raajneeti. Both of them parted ways and are now happy in their lives with their partners.

The post shared by the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress turned out objectionable to the social media users. They flooded the internet with several commnets.

One of them wrote: “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor."

Meanwhile another wrote: “The obsession is totally understandable who can get over THE KATRINA KAIF?". Another netizen wrote: “Neetu has such nasty energy."

At present, Ranbir and Katrina are married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively.

Not only this, Ranbir Kapoor is now also a father to an adorable little baby girl named Raha, reports News18.