Bette Midler will perform alongside Lionel Richie at King Charles coronation: report

US superstar Bette Midler will perform alongside Lionel Richie and Take That at King Charles coronation at Windsor Castle next month, according to reports.



The early May coronation weekend will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiatives, as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions.

The Sun reported Bette Midler , 77 will fly over to the Britain for the special live performance at Windsor Castle on Sunday May, 7.

The source told the publication “Although booking performers hasn’t been easy, due to busy schedules and the last minute nature of the gig, bosses are quietly confident that that a very special event is coming together.

“Landing a Hollywood star like Bette is a real coup and she will add real old school glamour to the line-up.”

According to details, the three days of events will begin with King Charles formal crowning at London´s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, in a tradition dating back more than 900 years.

May 7 will see a televised music concert staged at Windsor Castle, west of London, featuring "global music icons and contemporary stars", according to Buckingham Palace.

However, the lineup is still to be confirmed. Kylie Minogue and Lionel Richie are reportedly set to perform, but other big names such as Adele and Elton John have cited diary clashes.