Islamabad police to provide 'world class' security to New Zealand

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021. — AFP

The Islamabad police on Sunday guaranteed to provide end-to-end "fool-proof and world-class" security to the New Zealand team during its forthcoming visit to Pakistan for the limited-overs series.

"Islamabad Capital Police is fully equipped and shall provide end-to-end fool proof and World class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit," the Islamabad Capital Police said on Twitter.



Their statement comes after reports circulated that the Islamabad police have "refused" to provide security for the upcoming home series.

"The police does not have resources for providing security," sources in the police department had told Geo News, claiming that it is the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) responsibility to ensure resources for security.



The sources said the police personnel are busy performing their duties at free flour distribution centres, ongoing census, and other activities related to the holy month of Ramadan.

However, Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad police have provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition "flawlessly" in 2022-23.

"ICTP shall be playing a key role for provision of flawless security in collaboration with other stakeholders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi," he added.

The one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) series are set to begin on April 14 in Lahore, with three matches — one ODI and two T20Is — taking place in Rawalpindi. The touring teams stay at a hotel in the capital and travel to the Pindi Cricket Stadium for matches.

The visiting side will depart for Pakistan on April 9 after they conclude their T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:

April 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore

April 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore

April 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore

April 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

April 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

April 26 — 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

April 30 — 2nd ODI, Karachi

May 3 — 3rd ODI, Karachi

May 5 — 4th ODI, Karachi

May 7 — 5th ODI, Karachi