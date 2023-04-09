Here’s why King Charles is breaking this royal rule ahead of Coronation

King Charles has been making plenty of changes ever since he ascended to the throne after the passing of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth.



The new monarch is already putting his plans in motion for a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy to relieve some of the financial burden off the throne.

Now, a new report has revealed that a ‘pared-down dress code’ that the royal is requesting for certain attendees — and it gives a clue to how the royal family will be decked out for the historic occasion, via Page Six.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that members of the House of Lords — the second chamber of UK Parliament — have been told to ditch their special fur-trimmed coronation robes and coronets in favour of the basic robes they wear at the state opening of Parliament each year.

The new dress code is reportedly in line “with the monarch’s desire for a pared-back ceremony that reflects public attitudes towards the royal family and a desire to avoid excess during the cost of living crisis.”

Since most don’t own their own robe, they’re allowed to borrow one from Parliament if they so choose. If these guests, known as peers, choose to go even less formal, they may wear “standard business dress,” per the invites.

The dress code is major break from royal tradition as the members of the House of Lords are decked out in plush crimson velvet robes with white fur collars for coronations, like the 1953 ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II.

They also wear a small crown that denotes their rank in the British peerage, with each coronet varying in style.