King Charles at loggerheads with Church leaders over coronation ceremony

Archbishop of Canterbury and Buckingham Palace said in a statement that "Details about the Coronation service will be released in due course" after it was reported that King Charles is at an impasse with Church of England leaders over the role of non-Christian faiths in the Coronation ceremony.

According to the British media, the monarch wants the ceremony to better reflect the modern monarchy and has insisted that figures of Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and other faith leaders should participate in the event.

The Mail on Sunday reported this has prompted a deadlock with church officials, who warn that the move would clash with centuries­-old canon law.

Citing Express.co.uk Religious affairs commentator Catherine Pepinster , express.co.uk wrote the tensions could wreak havoc on the ceremony.

Church officials reportedly claim that canon law "bars non-Christian faith leaders from reading out prayers during the service".