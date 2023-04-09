China's military drills around Taiwan draw US call for restraint

Kevin McCarthy addresses reporters during a January briefing on Capitol Hill. AFP/File

The United States has urged China to show restraint after Beijing began military drills around Taiwan.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said that the US was prepared to meet its security commitments in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Our channels of communication with the PRC remain open and we have consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo," a State Department spokesperson was quoted by AFP as saying about the People’s Republic of China.

The spokesperson added that the US was monitoring China’s actions closely and had consistently urged Beijing to maintain the status quo.

While the US has sold weapons to Taiwan for self-defense for decades, it has not clarified whether it would militarily defend the self-ruled democracy claimed by Beijing.

The US has treaty-bound commitments to defend allies in the region, such as Japan, whose waters were affected by China's previous military exercises around Taiwan in August.

China announced military drills as a "stern warning" to Taiwan, after its President, Tsai Ing-wen, met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

US officials have described the visit as routine transit on her way to and from Latin America.

McCarthy has since voiced defiance, saying on Twitter that there is no place that China can tell him where he can go or whom he can speak to.

"I am the Speaker of the House. There is no place that China is going to tell me where I can go or who I can speak to," McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

