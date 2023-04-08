Prince Harry's 'casual racism' against bus driver revealed in new book

Prince Harry mimicked the conductor's accent during a special London bus ride, according to a new book,

A new book has revealed that Prince Harry was once punished by his late-mother Princess Diana after he was "casually" racist to a bus driver in London.

The claims, according to Daily Star, come from Robert Jobson's new bombshell book "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch."

The royal biographer, who has written several books about the Royal family, details a story of how Diana took an eight-year-old Harry on a special trip around London on a bus.

In an extract of his new book, serialised in the Daily Mail, he writes: "On the bus, Diana had to tell Harry to stop mimicking the Sikh bus conductor’s accent every time a passenger pressed the bell to get off.



"The conductor, a jovial chap wearing a bright yellow turban, was relaxed about Harry’s casual racism, but Diana was so mortified that she eventually told Ken Wharfe to abandon the trip."

"Diana, Ken, William and Harry all got off at Green Park and Diana immediately smacked Harry and told him: ‘Don’t you ever do that again."

“Afterwards, she made Harry write to Inspector Wharfe to apologise for his behaviour and for spoiling the day he had arranged for the boys."

The author revealed: "I have spoken to Wharfe, who confirms the incident, and I have also seen the letter, still in his possession, in which Harry jokes about the phrase he used."

He went on: "As he was a child at the time, he can probably be forgiven — but the incident demonstrates that on one issue at least, Diana was in complete agreement with Charles. She would not tolerate any form of racism from their two sons."