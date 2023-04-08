'Game of Thrones' star fails to complete 'House of Dragon'

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed he still not watch the House of Dragon due to similar opening credits.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Danish actor said, "One day it came on, and I saw the opening credits," he said. "And it was a little strange because it was the same music, and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'"

The 52-year-old said that he would wait for a couple of seasons to bing-watch them, "I'll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it, and then there's the whole thing," he said. "But I know that so many people love that show, and I'm really happy for them."

The spinoff is in production for a second season, and it's announced to be shorter than season one due to story flow. While Season 2 is slated to release in 2024.