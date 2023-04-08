Harry expected to leave Meghan at home with kids to attend Charles' coronation

File Footage

Meghan Markle is most likely to snub King Charles' coronation while Prince Harry is expected to fly to U.K. for his father's big day.



Speaking to The Express, Andrew Lownie said that chances are higher that the Duchess of Sussex will remain at her home with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Some insiders also speculated that the reason behind the Suits alum possible absence from the historic event could be her son’s fourth birthday which will coincide with the ceremony.

"Not responding to the invitation is very rude,” the author of the 2021 book Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor said.

"I suspect [Harry] will come without [Meghan]... which will make it easier and may be part of the process of weaning him back within the fold,” he added.

However, the California-based Royal couple is expected to announce their decision regarding the coronation soon.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has,” an insider told The Times.